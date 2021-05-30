Kurnool: Traffic cop serves food to street children

Kurnool: A police constable has proved that humanity is above all religions and castes. He has fed the hungry children with delicious food, restoring smiles on the frowned faces.

The great deed of constable has received good response from all sections of people in the district. K Chinna Sunkanna, a traffic constable, has seen the hungry stomachs of destitute and orphan children. They were helplessly looking for someone to feed them. Due to implementation of lockdown, the street children are unable to get an earning or food. Several of them are seen sleeping with starved stomaches on the footpaths.

The constable felt very sad and thought to feed them at least a meal. With this thought, he fed nearly 100 orphan children with vegetable rice, chicken, sweets and fruits. Chinna Sunkanna said that he was greatly moved on seeing the orphan children, some lying on the road and some others moving from door-to-door seeking food. "I decided to feed them at least a meal. With that thought, some vegetable rice was prepared besides chicken curry to feed the children," he said and added he also purchased some sweets and fruits and gave them to the children. Sunkanna said that serving food to the orphans has given him immense pleasure and added he will try to repeat the service till the completion of lockdown.