Kurnool: Veldurthi police file case on ex-Union Minister

Kurnool: The Veldurthi police on Sunday filed a case on the former Union Minister and TDP leader Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy and Pathikonda constituency in-charge K E Shyam Babu on the charges of violating section 30 of Police Act.

According to information, Kotla accompanied by K E Shyam Babu and others conducted a meeting at Veldurthi to discuss the ensuing Panchayat elections.

The cops on learning about the meeting, have visited the place and informed about implementation section 30 of Police Act that prohibits people not to conduct rallies, public meetings and protests without prior permission from the police department.

Despite the police warning to wind up the meeting, they continued meeting. Sub Inspector Peddaiah Naidu said a case under section 188 was filed on the former Union Minister Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, Pathikonda constituency in-charge K E Shyam Babu and other TDP leaders Shiva Shankar Reddy, Subbarayudu, Vijay Mohan Reddy, Balram Goud and Krishna Reddy.

He said that meetings of any kind were not allowed to organise without obtaining permission from the concerned authorities. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, section 30 of Police Act is being implemented in the town and under the police station limits.