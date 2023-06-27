Kurnool: Villagers stage road blockade demanding to resolve water problem

Adoni (Kurnool): The residents of Madhavaram village under the aegis of Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) staged a protest on Madhavaram and Adoni road demanding the government officials and political leaders to resolve the drinking water problem in their village on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam district vice-president K Linganna and CITU mandal president J Ramanjaneyulu stated that though residents of Ballekal village in Adoni mandal took the issue to the notice of officials and political leaders, no initiative to permanently resolve the issue was taken till date.

They alleged that the officials and political leaders were least bothered to address the problem. They are forced to stage the road blockade on Madhavaram and Adoni road as the political leaders and officials least bothered over the issue, said the leaders. The leaders urged them to take permanent steps resolving the drinking water problem. With the road blockade, the transportation on both ends of the road has totally come to a halt for an hour. Later they vacated the road with a warning to the government officials and political leaders that they would intensify the protest if the problem was not resolved.

Leaders of CITU Urukundu, Veeresh, Nagarjuna, Ramesh, women wing leaders, villagers and others participated in the protest.