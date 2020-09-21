Kurnool: Village/ward secretariat exam passes off peacefully

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan on Sunday said the village/ward secretariat exams held peacefully across the district.

Inspecting exam centres at Montessori and St Joseph English medium schools at Budwarpeta, the collector said on the first day, around 26,382 aspirants against 34,367 have appeared for the exam in the morning session. Around 7,985 candidates were absent. In the afternoon session, 16,204 aspirants against 21,401 have appeared for the exam and 5,197 candidates did not appear for the exam, said the collector.

He said a total of 11 infected persons were also appeared for the exams in a separate room. All measures have been taken to conduct the exams in a transparent mode by installing CCTVs at all exam centres, he said. Stringent police bandobast was also arranged and the exams were conducted following the Covid protocol, he asserted.

The chief superintendent responding to the collector query has said that 66 candidates were absent of the total 289. He also visited the isolation room and interacted with the aspirants.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Venkata Subbaiah was ordered to seal the OMR and answer papers properly and send to Acharya Nagarjuna University in DGT vehicle amid special police bandobast.