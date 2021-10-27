Kurnool: Wide variety of weapons on display at Open House

Kurnool: As part of the Police Commemoration Week, Open House (display of arms and ammunition) was organised at the District Police Parade ground on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) P Venkatarami Reddy accompanied by SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy inauguarted the Open House.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatarami Reddy said that the aim of displaying the arms and ammunition is to create awareness among the students on the different categories of weapons used by police while discharging their duties.

Cops deployed on the occasion, explained to the students on the functioning of the weapons.

SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that Police Commemoration Week celebrations begin on October 21 every year. During the period, the sacrifices made by the police martyrsl would be remembered. Open House is among the various programmes organised on the occasion. A wide variety of weapons including the latest ones used by the police would be kept on display at the Open House.

The open house will also encourage the students to join the departments to serve the society and the nation. Armed Reserve (AR) DSP Iliyaz Basha has instilled awareness about the weapons to the students, stated Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

has said that as part of The display of ammunitions would be put on display for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday). The DIG Weapons put on display: Body worn cameras, drone cameras, dog squad teams, bomb disposal team, man fax, base sets, body protector, BP Jacket, fiber lathi, stone guard, helmet, bullet proof Jacket, 1.5 federak gao gybm 303 rifel, tear smoke grenade, wheel pistol, 9mm pistol, 9mm glack pistol, 380 revolver, 9mm carbon, 303 GF rifel, 303 LMG UBGL, AK 47 rifel, 5.56 insaf rifel, 12 bog pump action gun, 7.62 mm SLR, 410 musket, 22 rifel, hand held metal detector, dragon light, explosive detector, NL JD cell jammer, extension mirror, vehicle inspector mirror, bomb blanket and others were put on display. Students from various schools and colleges visited the open house and had a glimpse of the weapons.

Similarly, the Adoni traffic police station personnel have also created awareness on traffic rules and regulations to the students. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajoli Lakshmanna said that as part of the Police Commemoration Week, an awareness programme was organised at the station premises. The students were educated about the signals and the traffic rules to be followed.