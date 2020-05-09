Kurnool: Withdraw hike in fuel prices, AIYF demands Centre

Kurnool: The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) State Secretary, N Lenin Babu demanded the central government to cut down the hiked diesel and petrol prices. With the demand the federation leaders staged a unique protest by pulling an auto at Dhone in the district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering on occasion the state secretary said that it is not a good decision by the central government to hike petrol and diesel prices during lockdown. This is nothing but to put additional burden on the common people. He further said that thousands of unemployed youths are earning livelihood depending on the auto field.

The BJP government at the Center has been implementing laws for the benefit of corporate companies. Recently it has waived loans worth several thousands of crores pertaining to corporate sectors, but it is harassing common people, '' he alleged. Though the crude oil rates have come down, the government has hiked Rs.13 on petrol and Rs.10 on diesel. Hiking prices on the name of excise tax is very unfortunate, lamented Lenin Babu. Organizing secretary, Sekhar, Chinna, Shivanna, Chandrasekhar, Manohar, Prabhakar and others participated at the protest.



