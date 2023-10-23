L & T launches earth works

Bhogapuram(Vizianagaram): The GMR Group, which bagged the contract works of Bhogapuram international greenfield airport in Vizianagaram district has stated its works.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid the foundation stone for the project on May 4, 2023 and later the GMR has taken complete control over the 2,203 acres of land and started the works.

As per the information, the GMR has handed over the earth works to Larson and Toubro and now the L & T officials and engineers have started works like levelling the land and building compound wall around the site.

The airport construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 with the target to facilitate around 60 lakh passengers per annum with the estimated cost of construction is Rs 5,000 crore.

The airport will have 3.8 kilometres long runway to facilitate landing of large aircrafts like Boeing and Airbus. Around 5.5 acres of land is allotted for the construction of electrical substation in Mukkam village of Bhogapuram mandal and an approach road is also being identified from the airport to the National Highway-16 which connects Chennai and Kolkata. Around 25 acres of land is allotted for the staff quarters.

Rehabilitation colonies with every facility were constructed at Polipalli and Gudepuvalasa with Rs 80 crore and the oustees have been shifted there and now there is no objection from locals to start the works.

Tahasildar of Bhogapuram Ch Bangarraju has put in efforts t secure clearances for the project and the lands were handed over to GMR organisation.