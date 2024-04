Laddus set for Sita Rama Kalyanam

Tirumala : The most sought-after Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam is getting ready for the celestial Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam. Srivari Seva volunteers are busy packing mini laddus (25 gram each) at Srivari Seva Sadan 1 in Tirumala. So far, 1.2 laddus were packed in 60,000 zip lock packets with two laddus in each pack by nearly 250 women and men volunteers under the supervision of Deputy EO General Siva Prasad and AEO Potu Srinivasulu on Friday.

These laddus will be offered as prasadam to devotees, who participate in the celestial Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam that takes place between 6:30 pm and 8:30 at Vontimitta in Kadapa district on April 22.