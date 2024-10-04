Lalithaa Jewellery to open showroom in Kadapa

Kadapa: Lalithaa Jewellery, the leading name in gold & diamond jewellery in South India, is going to launch showroom in Kadapa on Saturday (October 5), its 22nd showroom in Andhra Pradesh and 56th in their chain.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy and TDP politburo member and district president Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy will inaugurate the showroom by lighting the lamp at 10 am at Kadapa Café, Kotireddy Circle here. As a special inaugural offer for Kadapa showroom, applicable till October 13, Lalithaa Jewellery has announced 1% less in VA charges on all gold jewellery and Rs 5,000 less per carat on all diamond jewellery.