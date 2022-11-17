Lambasingi: Beautiful hill station and weekend getaway in Vizag

Lambasingi is a tiny village in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag district Chintapalli Mandal. Highlands of the Eastern Ghats surround the hamlet. Lambasingi, located around 1,000 meters above sea level, offers visitors a pleasant climate, a view of the dense forests, and a peaceful weekend getaway. Since several parts of Andhra Pradesh experience incredibly high temperatures during the summer, visiting Lambasingi can be refreshing.

If you want to spend a tranquil, quiet vacation with breathtaking vistas and plenty of opportunities to take photos, Lambasingi is the place to be.





Lambasingi, unlike other hill stations, has yet to be overly commercialized. Though there are stores offering spices, tea, and coffee, the customary bustle of a hill station may be lacking, like in Ooty and Kodaikanal.



While Lambasingi has a few resorts and hotels that have recently opened in the hill station, if you can befriend a local, you may be able to find homestays. Recently, groups have begun providing tourists with tents to spend the night. You can get a tent, food, and a guided trek in the early morning for anywhere between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500. Some packages also include visiting a strawberry farm, where you can pick your strawberries.