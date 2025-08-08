Land acquisition move draws criticism from CPI

Rajamahendravaram: CPI state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy criticised the coalition government for making land acquisition its primary agenda. He called the government’s proposal to acquire another 40,000 acres for the construction of Amaravati “foolishness.” In a media conference at the Anam Rotary Hall here on Thursday, Murthy questioned how the government plans to develop the capital without funds and demanded that it immediately implement the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes it promised during the elections. Murthy also condemned the police for allegedly assaulting arrested Dalits, stating that the Constitution prohibits the beating of those in custody. He further alleged that attacks and arrests are being carried out against other religions in the name of ‘Sanatana Dharma’, citing the arrest of two nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh for offering prayers.

Akkineani Vanaja, a member of the CPI National Executive, questioned why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh, who previously opposed and threatened to smash smart meters during Jagan’s rule, are now advocating for their installation. She criticised Naidu for surpassing Jagan Mohan Reddy in taking debt and described the condition of many water projects in the state as “deplorable.”

AITUC state president Ravulapalli Ravindranathand CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu also participated in this meeting.