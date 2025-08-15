Live
Land at nominal price to build new hotels
Rajamahendravaram: To expand accommodation facilities for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaram, district collector P Prasanthi announced that lands will be...
Rajamahendravaram: To expand accommodation facilities for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaram, district collector P Prasanthi announced that lands will be allocated at a nominal price to those who are willing to build new hotels in Rajamahendravaram. She held a meeting with representatives of the District Hotels Association at the Collectorate. During the meeting, the Collector discussed plans to expand lodging facilities in the city, stating that the administration is preparing to accommodate one lakh pilgrims per day during the 12-day festival.
She added that the government will provide suitable incentives to those who wish to construct small hotels or complexes. Additionally, she said that government assistance would be provided to existing hotel owners who want to expand their facilities.
The Collector said that the proposals for constructing permanent or temporary accommodation during the festival would be considered and taken forward. Since the tourism sector has been granted industry status, various incentives would be provided as per government guidelines.
The Collector noted thatthe primary goal of the district administration is to provide adequate accommodation to visiting pilgrims without any inconvenience.
Rajamahendravaram Revenue Divisional Officer R Krishna Naik, Additional Commissioner, RMC Ramalingeswara Rao, District Food Safety Officer Rukkiah, and representatives of the Hotel Association participated.