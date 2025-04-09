Land for Lulu Mall to be allocated soon in Tirupati

Tirupati: The State government is set to allocate land for the prestigious Lulu Mall project in Tirupati, with the district administration actively working to finalise the process. Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registration and district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad revealed the government’s priorities relating to development projects at a review meeting held in Tirupati on Tuesday.

He emphasised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for inclusive development and cited second-phase expansion of Sri City - where an additional 2,500 acres are being acquired to drive industrial growth - as a major step in this direction.

Addressing long-pending legacy issues, the Minister noted that an alternative site has been identified for Oberoi Hotel project, originally planned near ecologically sensitive Tirumala Hills, in deference to environmental and religious sentiments. In another significant development, he spoke about Settipalli land dispute, stating that the matter has been escalated to senior officials, including the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). He assured that a resolution is in sight for the nearly 2,200 affected residents, with plans to convert the area into a model township.

Highlighting recent progress in the region, the Minister referenced the Prime Minister’s inauguration of the Rs 1,500 crore Kris City project and said the district Collector has been directed to expedite the necessary procedures. He also noted that Nadikudi–Srikalahasti railway line is nearing completion, with final works pending with the railway department.

As part of developing Tirupati into a major tourism hub, a state-of-the-art integrated sports complex is being planned on a 34-acre site in Daminedu. The Minister also announced launch of Rs 165 crore worth of NREGA projects—marking an unprecedented investment in the region. He also assured that a comprehensive summer action plan is already in place to avert drinking water shortages.

Earlier, Minister Satya Prasad accompanied by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, and MLAs Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri), Nellavala Vijaya Sree (Sullurpet), and B Sudheer Reddy (Srikalahasti), personally received petitions from public.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving revenue and land-related issues, identifying them as a top priority. Mechanisms like Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and revenue summits are being actively used to address these concerns. The Minister also issued immediate instructions to officials, resulting in on-the-spot resolutions for several grievances, and directed that all pending issues be cleared within a set timeframe.

Issues surrounding Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds in Tirupati are also under review, in coordination with the Corporation Commissioner.

The programme was attended by Yadava Corporation Chairman and TDP Parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, former MLA M Sugunamma, SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, and various other public representatives and departmental officials.