Land given to Visakha Sarada Peetam on 30-year-lease: TTD

Highlights
The TTD has given 5,000 square feet of land on lease to Sri Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham in Tirumala for the construction of a Mutt.
In a press release on Saturday, CPRO T Ravi disclosed that the Board of Trustees of TTD decided to lease the site for 30 years in February 2005 to cater to the services of pilgrims coming to Tirumala. The 4,817 sq ft area adjacent to Sri Visakha Sarada Mutt is being used by the Mutt authorities.
He further said that in 2019, this additional space was regularised and permitted to construct additional rooms and the same was informed to the State government. At present, this matter is under the purview of the AP High Court, he added.
