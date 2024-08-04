Land grabbing and revenue cases galore says Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : The state government is adopting a two-pronged strategy. One is speedy resolution of public grievances and to restore the systems and administrative mechanisms that have been destroyed by the YSRCP government during its five year regime.

According to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu it would take about 100 days to put the entire administration back on track and cleanse it of those who had indulged in scams and irregularities and those who were still acting as coverts of the previous government at the lower level in bureaucracy. Talking to the media at TDP headquarters on Saturday, Naidu said that most of the petitions they have been receiving relate to the revenue wing. The petitions indicate that there has been a scam in every mandal. A lot of land grabbing, tampering with land records have been done in the name of re-survey of lands. He said revamping the revenue department was a major task.

He said the government would treat all the officials who indulged in irregularities with iron hand. The previous government had made all departments and systems defunct and indulged in irregularities like land grabbing, he said.

He said the government was also working out modalities to see that the affected people need not have to come to Amaravati to give petitions. Arrangements to receive complaints at district and constituency level would be made soon.

Naidu spent more than three hours to hear the grievances of people and to receive their petitions. The villagers of Bontu Mahasingi in Saravakota mandal of Srikakulam district complained to the Chief Minister that their 47 acres of land was grabbed by Bontu village YSRCP activists. Not just that he even filed cases against them and harassed them.

Meanwhile, several people donated for Anna canteens and handed over the cheques to the Chief Minister. A farmer N Prabhakara Rao of Kankipadu donated Rs 10 lakh. A woman GV Manikyamma donated her bangles for development of Amaravati capital and another woman Nirmala donated Rs 3.42 lakh for development of the Amaravati capital. P Rajababaiah and Kamalakumari of Ayyappanagar in Vijayawada handed over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to re-open Anna canteens.