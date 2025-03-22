Land issues to be resolved in three months says RP Sisodia

Vijayawada : The government is committed to resolving all pending land-related issues within the next three months, said RP Sisodia, special chief secretary, revenue (lands), at the State-level land administration orientation conference held here on Friday. The event was aimed at strengthening land governance policies, improving digital land management, and implementing efficient administrative practices.

Chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) Jaya Lakshmi was the keynote speaker.

Speaking at the event, Sisodia emphasised that all revenue-related activities will be directly supervised by the joint collectors to ensure accountability and transparency. He stressed the importance of accuracy in data entry, warning that negligent or incorrect entries would not be tolerated.

He further stated that the legal framework governing land administration is already clear, and no additional clarification is required at the state level. The government remains fully committed to effective land management, where digital governance, streamlined procedures, and precise land records play a crucial role. Transparency and proper implementation are essential to building public trust, and Joint Collectors will oversee all actions closely, he added.

Jaya Lakshmi, in her keynote address, highlighted the government’s focus on simplifying land-related processes, particularly concerning Web land, freehold house sites, and site allocations. She stated that four small groups, each consisting of five members, have been identified to address key land-related challenges. Additionally, if vacant land is available within existing layouts, it may be utilised for new house site allocations as per existing regulations.

Dr N Prabhakara Reddy, additional CCLA-cum-secretary, participated in discussions on resurvey, land rights, encroachments, and digital land management systems.

He personally oversaw the conference proceedings and addressed queries from the joint collectors. He also provided guidance to the joint collectors and revenue divisional officers, ensuring clarity on crucial land administration policies.