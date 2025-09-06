Land pooling paves way for resolving Settipalli land dispute

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the long-pending Settipalli land dispute has finally been resolved with political will and administrative coordination.

Speaking to the media, the Collector recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had initiated efforts as early as 2019, when discussions with officials explored the option of resolving the dispute through a land pooling system.

Under the settlement, household owners in Settipalli will receive land in a 50:50 ratio, while agricultural landowners will be allocated in a 30:70 ratio.

As part of the process, 65 acres have been allotted to TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) and 90 acres to the government.

Provisions have also been made for internal and master plan roads, underground drainage, drinking water, electricity, and land for parks.

Anticipating the government order, officials conducted multiple rounds of discussions before finalising the layout, Dr Venkateswar said. TUDA will invest around Rs 200 crore to develop infrastructure across 225 acres, while the government will utilise its 90-acre share to establish high-class, world-class infrastructure projects, including tourism facilities, to boost land value.

The Collector also credited district incharge minister Anagani Satya Prasad for his role in expediting the resolution. Around 1,300 beneficiaries will immediately receive two-cent plots, with plans to extend similar allocations to others. An estimated 2,500 families are expected to benefit.

Currently, land in Settipalli commands a market value of about Rs 20,000 per square yard, translating into nearly Rs 2,000 crore in property registrations across 225 acres, officials noted.

Development works on TUDA’s 65-acre portion will begin first, with completion targeted by October 15. Land pattas will soon be distributed in the presence of revenue officials and ministers.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu hailed the decision as the fulfilment of a five-decade-old dream for Settipalli residents. “About 2,500 landowners will be benefitted, and for Settipalli, this feels like a festival ahead of Dasara,” he said.

TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy recalled that resolving the Settipalli issue was his first priority upon assuming office.

“We are committed to developing 227 acres for beneficiaries, with proper roads, drainage, drinking water, and electricity. With TUDA’s 65 acres generating revenue, we will ensure rapid development and soon hand over plots, bringing smiles to the faces of residents,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner N Mourya assured that the new layout would provide all basic amenities and that housing pattas would soon be granted.