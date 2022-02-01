Land re-survey completed in Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram: First phase of pilot project of comprehensive land surveywas completed in the district on Monday. With this survey,the land related disputes are being settled at village level and it is helping the farmers and land owners in saving their time and extra burden.

Phase-1 of the integrated land re-survey project of the AP government titled YSR JaganannaSashwathaBhuhakku – Bhuraksha has been completed successfully in two villages in the district.

Lakshmipuram of DatthiRajeru and Marrivalasa of Ramabhadrapurammandal were initially selected on pilot basis to take up this project. The objective of the project is to issue a dispute-free permanent title to the land owner by using state-of-the=art drone technology and satellite images. The government has takenup this task of land re-survey in all categories of lands in the state after 100 years with an estimated cost of Rs.987 crore. The survey will be carried through survey and land records department with the technical assistance from Survey of India department. As part of the survey, drones, rovers and satellite images will be used to get accurate measurements of the land parcels, said TTrivikrama Rao, assistant director of survey department.

As many as 1,261 land parcels will be re-surveyed in these two villages, he added. After the completion of the entire process, a unique survey number will be given to that land parcel and number can be used in all the transactions of that particular land parcel in future.

The land survey will be done in the presence of the land owner at the site. After completing the whole process of re-survey, the state government will hand over the land to owner aftermarking boundarieswith stones on the land possessed by the owner so as to provide a clear title.

Farmers are happy with the re-survey which ensures a dispute-free ownership on their land as they have vexed with the disputes and survey related issues which remained unsolved over the years.

Bongu Suryanarayana, a farmer from Marrivalasa of RBPuram mandal,expressed his happiness over this project, which will solve all his land related issues and provides mental peace to him as the land division between four of his brothers of their combined family was solved without much hassle. Several other farmers of that village expressed satisfaction over the project and expressed their gratitude to the CMfor selecting their village for pilot project.

Joint collector DrGCKishore Kumar, who is monitoring the project, said after completing this project land registrations will also be held in village and ward secretariats