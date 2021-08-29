Land resurvey project: Tenders submitted for judicial preview

Amaravati: Commissioner, Survey, Settlements and land records Siddharth Jain, said that State government has taken up the resurvey project `YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Padhakam" in the State covering an area of about 1.26 lakh sq km for all lands including agricultural lands, Abadi (rural habitations) and urban habitations and their extension area with hybrid methodology system using drones and Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers.

The commissioner said that as part of the land resurvey programme, the request for proposal (RFP)/tender has been submitted to judicial preview in respect of hiring of drones, aerial photography, as a end to end solution for large scale mapping (agricultural land) and Survey of Villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas (SVAMITVA) .

He said all the stakeholders including service providers, aspirant bidders and public are requested to furnish their advises, comments, remarks and objections if any to judicial preview through the websites by 5 p.m on September 7. The website include: https://judicial preview.ap.gov.in. The mail Id include judge-jpp@ap.gov.in. and apjudicialpreview@gmail.com.