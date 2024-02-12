Land Titling Act harms interests of property owners

Vijayawada: Continuing the relay fast agitation demanding the repeal of Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, the members of Bezwada Bar Association heavily came down on the vested interests who have been casting aspersions on the agitation of the advocates.

They said that these people have no idea about the consequences of the impugned enactment and how it is going to harm the interests of the property owners.

The advocates said that if the decision on the rights of the property is entrusted with the Revenue department, the politicians would take advantage and they change the ownership in their favour.

Then the civil suits would become criminal cases and the advocates would have plenty of cases to argue, they pointed out.

Vice-president of the Association Puppala Srinivasa Rao said that their agitation was for the benefit of people at large for protecting their rights over the property.

Advocates Meda Srinivasa Rao, GK Jayakrishna, Motukuri Venkata Ramakrishna were on the relay hunger strike on Sunday. Advocates Mushti Srikanth, Mohana Rampraswad, Vajje Ravi, Allam Padmanabham and Pappu Pratap Ramakrishna and others were present.