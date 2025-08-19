Language, culture lifeblood of nation

Vijayawada: A six-day workshop on “Examination Evaluation and Question Paper Writing in Telugu” was inaugurated on Monday at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College. The workshop is a joint effort by the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), the National Testing Service-India (Mysuru), and the college’s Department of Telugu.

In his inaugural address, Nimmagadda Lalitha Prasad, joint secretary of the Siddhartha Academy, emphasised that language and culture are the lifeblood of a nation. He encouraged everyone to master their mother tongue while also becoming proficient in another language, especially in a globalised world.

Vemuri Babu Rao, Director of the college and the workshop’s president, noted that traditional examinations and evaluations are likely to be transformed with the rise of artificial intelligence.

Dr M Narayana Reddy, a resource person from CIIL, explained the workshop’s purpose, stating that the National Testing Service has conducted 300 such training sessions at prominent educational institutions nationwide. Assistant Professor Dr N Sivakumar delivered the keynote address.

Dr K Ravibabu, Senior Fellow at the Centre for Advanced Study of Classical Telugu, and Assistant Professor Dr Gumma Sambasiva Rao, a retired Vice-Principal from Andhra Loyola College, led a session on Telugu literature, while Dr K Balakrishna, Head of the Telugu Department at SWR Government Women’s Degree College in Kanchikacherla, conducted a class on the National Education Policy. The workshop for Telugu teachers and lecturers will continue until August 20.