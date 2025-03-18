Language is communication tool, not a barrier: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has strongly defended the three-language formula, emphasising that language is a tool for communication, not a barrier. He stated that individuals who studied in their mother tongue have achieved global success, and learning multiple languages enhances job prospects in international markets.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Monday about the Vision 2047 document, the Chief Minister asserted that true knowledge is best acquired when education is imparted in one’s mother tongue. He highlighted that those who studied in their native language developed a deeper understanding, contributing to their success.

Naidu reiterated the government’s clear stance that language should never be used to spread hatred. “Telugu is our mother tongue, Hindi is the national language, and English is an international language,” he stated.

He further pointed out that many Indians travel to countries like Japan and Germany. Learning their local language significantly improves their prospects abroad. “For livelihood and career growth, one can learn multiple languages, but we must never forget Telugu, our mother tongue,” he emphasised.

Citing an example, the Chief Minister explained that learning Hindi facilitates smoother communication when visiting Delhi. “Instead of engaging in unnecessary political debates, we must acknowledge that language is simply a means of communication—the more languages one learns, the better,” he concluded.