Lanka Dinakar, AP BJP Chief Spokesperson’s statement

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy doesn't have knowledge about the systems in the governance and the society other than looting the public exchequer and tarnishing the Hindu rituals, traditions and customs.

He termed in his press meet that “ Ayyapa Guru Swamy as Super Swamy “, this is his knowledge. Instead of giving reply on adulteration of TTD Laddu Prasadam with substandard Ghee, he commented BJP leaders as half knowledge pertaining to the TTD Laddu Prasadam.



Further, YS Jagan told that Union Government recommended persons also in the board for the ratification of the Board decisions. It is fact, any party is in Union Government that they recommend the appropriate person to consider as the Board member, But unfortunately these Board members hadn’t involved in the decision making meetings as I obtained the information from the former TTD Board member when He was in the Board. Hence, all decisions with in the Board had taken wit their close aides of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy only.

