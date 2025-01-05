Live
Large-scale arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi: TTD chief
TTD Chairman B R Naidu inspected the ongoing arrange-ments at Tirumala and Tirupati for the upcoming Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Saturday.
Accompanied by EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Ven-kaiah Chowdary and other officials, the Chairman in-spected SSD token issuing counters at the community hall in Balaji Nagar. Later, he also inspected the various parking areas ear-marked for the ensuing big fete along with the queue lines and other arrangements on the Outer Ring Road and at the Krishna Teja Rest House.
Later, he held a review meeting with TTD, district and po-lice officials at Annamayya Bhavan on the various ar-rangements. He asked all the officials to work in coordina-tion to make the event a huge success by ensuing com-fortable and hassle-free Vaikunta Dwara darshan to the devotees.
Earlier in the morning, the chairman inspected the ar-rangements being made at Ramachandra Pushkarini in Tirupati along with TTD, municipal and police officials.