  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Large-scale arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi: TTD chief

Large-scale arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi: TTD chief
x
Highlights

TTD Chairman B R Naidu inspected the ongoing arrange-ments at Tirumala and Tirupati for the upcoming Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Saturday.

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu inspected the ongoing arrange-ments at Tirumala and Tirupati for the upcoming Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Saturday.

Accompanied by EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Ven-kaiah Chowdary and other officials, the Chairman in-spected SSD token issuing counters at the community hall in Balaji Nagar. Later, he also inspected the various parking areas ear-marked for the ensuing big fete along with the queue lines and other arrangements on the Outer Ring Road and at the Krishna Teja Rest House.

Later, he held a review meeting with TTD, district and po-lice officials at Annamayya Bhavan on the various ar-rangements. He asked all the officials to work in coordina-tion to make the event a huge success by ensuing com-fortable and hassle-free Vaikunta Dwara darshan to the devotees.

Earlier in the morning, the chairman inspected the ar-rangements being made at Ramachandra Pushkarini in Tirupati along with TTD, municipal and police officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick