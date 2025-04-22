Live
- T-Innovation Mahotsavam celebrated across State
- Inter results to be out today
- Special focus on grievance redressal, Collector tells officials
- SP visits Bommireddy Palle to promote peace
- Women’s Health Alert: Don’t Overlook These 9 Symptoms
- Officials instructed to solve PGRS petitions within time schedule
- ‘Zero shadow’ to hit Bengaluru on April 24
- Our govt is of action, not words: Minister Savitha
- Justice will be ensured to all complainants: SP Ratna
- SCR presents Man of the Month safety awards to staff
Last date for registration of Agniveers extended
Visakhapatnam: Registration for recruitment into various categories of Agniveers can be done by logging on to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. With the last...
Visakhapatnam: Registration for recruitment into various categories of Agniveers can be done by logging on to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. With the last date of registration being extended till April 25, a candidate can now apply for two different categories for Agniveer.
In line with this, an online common entrance exam is being conducted in 13 different languages, including Telugu for the first time.
Interested candidates from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR and Yanam can apply for the posts of Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk, store keeper technical and Agniveer tradesmen. The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent and candidates must guard against touts, fraudsters.
Army recruiting office, Visakhapatnam has commended registration for candidates of 13 districts of AP and Yanam for Agniveer Recruitment 2025-26 with effect from March 12.