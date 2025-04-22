Last date for registration of Agniveers extended

Visakhapatnam: Registration for recruitment into various categories of Agniveers can be done by logging on to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. With the last date of registration being extended till April 25, a candidate can now apply for two different categories for Agniveer.

In line with this, an online common entrance exam is being conducted in 13 different languages, including Telugu for the first time.

Interested candidates from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR and Yanam can apply for the posts of Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk, store keeper technical and Agniveer tradesmen. The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent and candidates must guard against touts, fraudsters.

Army recruiting office, Visakhapatnam has commended registration for candidates of 13 districts of AP and Yanam for Agniveer Recruitment 2025-26 with effect from March 12.