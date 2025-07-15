Launch Spl sanitation drive to prevent outbreak of contagious diseases

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has directed officials to launch a special sanitation drive across Kurnool to prevent the outbreak of seasonal and contagious diseases.

In a teleconference held on Monday with constituency special officers, Mandal special officers, MPDOs, tahsildars, Municipal Commissioners, EO PRDs, CDPOs and other officials, the Collector emphasised the importance of strict sanitation measures during the monsoon season.

The Collector instructed officials to ensure regular garbage collection, proper drainage cleaning, fixing of drinking water pipeline leakages, and timely cleaning of overhead tanks in both rural and urban areas.

He cited negative feedback from IVRS regarding sanitation in villages such as Eruru (Chippagiri mandal), Kodumur-3 and Pyalakurthi (Kodumur mandal), Hebbatam (Holagunda), Chirtanakallu (Kosigi), Loddipalle (Orvakal), and Nolekal (Peddakadubur).

He questioned the MPDOs and EO PRDs on the lack of progress and directed special inspections and detailed reports from these locations. He warned that action would be taken against negligent staff.

Further, the Collector ordered Municipal Commissioners in Kurnool, Adoni, and Yemmiganur to carry out sanitation measures regularly and ensure cleanliness in public spaces and around government offices. Even though no malaria cases have been reported so far, sporadic cases of dengue and chikungunya have emerged.

The Collector stressed the need for fogging, drain cleaning, and implementation of “dry days” as preventive steps. He enquired about dengue cases in C Belagal, Krishnagiri, and Kurnool mandals and instructed health officials to intensify monitoring and prevention of water and vector-borne diseases.

On other fronts, the Collector reviewed the progress of waste-to-wealth centres in Adoni, Devanakonda, Halaharvi, and Krishnagiri, urging MPDOs to expedite their completion and operation. In Alur mandal, only 9 out of 34 tanks (26%) had been cleaned, prompting the Collector to question the MPDO and the DPO for not taking action against negligent panchayat secretaries. He also emphasised timely and accurate updating of Bal Sanjeevani and Take Home Ration kit distributions on the POSHAN Tracker and Bal Sanjeevani app.

CDPOs of Adoni and Yemmiganur were specifically pulled up for delay in implementation, and were asked to conduct training for Anganwadi workers.

The Collector warned that lack of progress would lead to disciplinary action against the concerned officials.