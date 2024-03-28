Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu assures of development of Palnadu region

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, a prominent political figure in the Palnadu region, has announced his determination to continue his work for the development and well-being of the people. In a recent grand spiritual meeting attended by over 200 people from the Sugali and Lambadi communities in Bollapally Mandal, Gandiganumala village, Devarayalu reiterated his commitment to completing various projects that are crucial for the region.

One of the key projects that Devarayalu emphasized on was the paddy field project, which he assured will be completed and dedicated to the people of Palnadu. He highlighted his efforts in securing necessary permits from Union Ministers and officials in Parliament, and urged the state government to release the funds for the project to begin.

Taking a dig at his critics, particularly Bolla Brahma Naidu, Devarayalu questioned their commitment to the development of the region. He challenged Naidu, who has been vocal in his criticisms, to show any efforts made towards the project in question. Devarayalu warned that mere criticisms without concrete actions do not contribute to development, and that those who are not actively working for the betterment of the region will face defeat.



With his unwavering dedication to the progress of Palnadu, Lau Sri Krishna Devarayalu continues to be a key figure in the political landscape of the region.