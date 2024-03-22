Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu embarks on tour of villages in Karampudi mandal

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, the candidate from the TDP party, embarked on a tour of various villages in Karampudi Mandal today. During his visits to villages such as Kachavaram, Inupaparajupalle, Gade Waripalle, Chinakodamagundla, Reddy Palem, Battuvari Palli, Pedakodamagundla, and Karampudi, he interacted with the residents and discussed their concerns.

The villagers, belonging to different sections of society including SC, BC, minorities, and upper castes, raised various issues such as water scarcity, lack of housing plots, unemployment, and the need for basic amenities like drainage systems, roads, tanks, and community halls. In response, Devaraya assured the villagers that he would prioritize their welfare and development needs if elected to power.





He promised to address the water issues by setting up boreholes and tanks, and also vowed to work towards providing housing plots for those in need. Additionally, he pledged to focus on creating job opportunities and improving infrastructure in the villages.



Devarayalu urged the villagers to support the Super Six schemes and development initiatives proposed for Palnadu, and to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections. He emphasized his commitment to addressing the concerns of the people and working towards their betterment.

