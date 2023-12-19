Lawyers demand repeal of AP Land Titling Act

Rajamahendravaram: Under the auspices of Rajahmundry Bar Association, lawyers boycotted court duties and organised a scooter rally on Monday demanding the repeal of the “anti-people” AP Land Titling Act brought out by the State government.

The bike rally started at the Bar Association and concluded at the Bar Association passing through Devi Chowk, Azad Chowk, Kotipalli Bus Stand and Fort Gate.

The lawyers held protest meetings at Devi Chowk, Kotipalli Bus Stand, Kotagummam and III-Town police station centres. Lawyers raised slogans against the government’s decision.

Andhra Pradesh State Bar Council member Muppalla Subbarao said that the agitation would continue until the AP Land Titling Act is repealed. All lawyers across the State are demanding the repeal of the law, he said.

As part of the Statewide call, members of the Bar Association have decided to boycott duties in Rajahmundry till December 22.

Subbarao alleged that the AP Land Titling Act was enacted by the government with a malicious intent. It has made it difficult for common people to protect their land rights. He felt that this law would make land encroachment more rampant.

He said that providing judicial powers to revenue officers who do not have legal knowledge would only result in more irregularities happening.

He reminded that there are many land dispute cases pending in the courts. He ridiculed the government’s claim that the law was introduced to provide speedy justice. Rajahmundry Bar Association secretary Kavi Hanumantha Rao, treasurer MV Durga Prasad, vice-presidents G Venkateswara Rao, senior advocates T Virendranath, D Venkateswara Rao, K Srinivasa Rao, Mallaparaju, D Ammulu, R Radhakrishna, NVRVS Dharmarao, Karra Hanumantha Rao and others participated.