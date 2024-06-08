Leaders in nominated posts will be fired soon

Rajamahendravaram : Even though the new government is all set to be formed on June 12, YSRCP leaders holding various nominated posts in the district have not yet resigned. Some of them say that it is possible to resign by June 11.

According to sources, a GO is likely to be issued sacking the Trust board members of big temples, directors, chairman of corporations, various governing bodies, and those in other nominated positions in the same manner as the advisors of the state government were removed through orders.

In the last five years, YSRCP MLAs and Ministers have given nominated posts to their family members and close circles.

Former MLA of Kakinada City Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy handed over the chairmanship of the State Civil Supplies Corporation to his father, Bhaskara Reddy, a prominent rice miller.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has accused the family of illegally looting crores of rupees through this post. The Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) was tied to Ragireddy Chandrakala Deepti for two consecutive terms.

She was a member of the close associate family of Dwarampudi. It is remarkable that even after the expiry of the term of office it is continued unofficially for a few months. When this matter came out, the order was brought again.

Davuluri Dorababu, who contested as the YSRCP candidate from the Peddapuram constituency is the Chairman of the State Housing Corporation. He also continued unofficially after his tenure. Complaints were sent to the collector about this and his tenure was again extended.

At that time Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was on a tour of the district and the re-appointment orders were released within hours.

Former minister Dadisetti Raja has given the post of chairman of the trust board of the Talupulamma Lova Devasthanam to his followers. He has been holding this position for 3 years. Another close friend of the former minister is the Chairman of the District Agriculture Council.

Many YSRCP MLAs from the joint East Godavari district have given seats to their followers in the governing body of Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam.

The uncle of former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy (Kakinada) was given a place in this governing body twice.

In the Kakinada district, many are holding the posts of Chairman and Director of BC Corporation. A woman leader of Peddapuram constituency has recently been given the post of chairperson of a state-level corporation.

In Rajahmundry, Medapati Sharmila Reddy was given the post of Chairman of the AP State Housing Corporation a few months ago.

Some were appointed as directors of Mala and Kapu Corporations. Before the elections in Rajahmundry itself, former MLA Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao was given the post of chairman of Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA). DCCB chairman and three men committees for cooperative societies have also given to some. Some were appointed as municipal panel advocates with the involvement of the YSRCP leaders.