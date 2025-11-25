Leagues help women excel in sports: SAAP

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu said that league-based tournaments play crucial role in helping women excel in sports and showcase their talent at higher levels.

SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu formally inaugurated the Asmita Khelo India Soft Tennis League, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association, at the Tennis Complex on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday. Later, Soft Tennis Association Chairman Darama Naveen Kumar introduced players to the chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi said that women athletes have been at the forefront of bringing laurels to the country in various sporting disciplines. He stated that the State government is extending continuous support to sports development through progressive policies. He congratulated Soft Tennis players for taking part in the league.

Explaining the benefits of the new sports policy, he said athletes would gain from provisions such as the 3 per cent sports quota. He urged players to familiarise themselves with the sports policy, participate only in SAAP-recognised tournaments, and stay informed about officially recognised sports.

SAAP Board Member S Santosh Kumar, NTR District Sports Development Officer K Koteswara Rao, AP Soft Tennis Association Joint Secretary D Sudheer, Vice-Presidents Revanth, Sekhar, Neelima, and others were present.