Legal services awareness camp held for workers: Judge Ravindra Babu

Chittoor: District Judge A V Ravindra Babu stated that National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) has come forward to provide legal assistance for the workers of unorganised sector. District Legal Services has organised Legal Services Camp under NALSA at Nagaiah Kalakshetram here on Sunday .

Presiding over the camp, AV Ravindra Babu said that building workers , agricultural labourers , daily wage workers and domestic helpers do not have security for their services.

NALSA will provide legal help to them in protecting their rights. Participating in the legal camp, District Collector Dr N Bharat Guptha said that the banks were expected to issue 52,000 Mudra loans during the year.

District Legal Cell Authority Secretary A Naga Sailaja has explained the objectives of NALSA Services camp. Judicial Officers Venkata Harinath, Suryanarayana Murthy, Sree Latha, Prathyusha, Nageswara Rao, Sarojanamma, and Bharadwaja and Bar Association president V Mohan Reddy were present.