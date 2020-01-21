Legislative Council adjourned once again, CM Jagan meets Vijayasai Reddy

Amaravati: With the continuation of YSRCP and TDP members clashing against each other on the introduction of the decentralisation and CRDA bills in the legislative council, the chairman Mohammad Ahmad Shariff has adjourned the house once again for the fifth time.

The problem erupted when the YSRCP has opposed to the chairman permitting for the discussion under rule 71 notice issued by TDP. The YSRCP claims that there is no right for the council to take up the discussion under rule 71 instead it should allow introducing the bills in the house first.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy met with chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the current situation in the council.