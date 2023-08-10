Let us unite to dethrone Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Gaining power by promising complete prohibition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earned Rs.30,000 crore through liquor, alleged Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Amidst a sea of party supporters, admirers and followers waving party flags and raising slogans in the tightly-packed Jagadamba junction where the third phase of Varahi Yatra commenced in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan Mohan Reddy is not a leader but a businessman and is more concerned about the percentage of commission he earns in every deal he strikes. “From a habit to addiction, earning money has become an obsession for Jagan now. The data related to illegal activities of YSRCP leaders is with the Union government. One fine day, action cannot be prevented,” he cautioned, recalling how Union Minister Amit Shah spoke about how the Visakhapatnam and other parts of the state are known for land grabbing, illegal mining and drugs smuggling.

Referring to the YSRCP MLAs, Pawan Kalyan questioned, “Can’t one lakh people stop the atrocities of 10 people by taking a bold step forward?”

North Andhra has become a dumping yard. With pollution levels growing at an alarming rate, people will be at a great loss if they do not work to counter it now, Pawan Kalyan warned.

“The one who committed multiple crimes is ruling the state now. It is our fault to elect a leader like him to the state. Such a situation should not be repeated in 2024 polls. If AP has to witness growth, we have to dethrone Jagan,” stressed Pawan Kalyan.