Let’s re-dedicate to make Jagan CM again, Bhumana exhorts cadres

Tirupati: Tirupati MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy called upon the party cadres to rededicate themselves to make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister once again in the next elections.

He held an extensive meeting with party cadres in Tirupati on Sunday ahead of a similar state level meeting to be held in Vijayawada in which the CM will give the cadres a roadmap for the next elections.

Bhumana said there was no other government in the world which has distributed Rs 3.5 lakh crores to poor people except the YSRCP government and exuded confidence that YSRCP is going to win with a thumping majority.

“Let’s plunge into the election field with a goal to ensure YSRCP victory following the directions to be given by the CM Jagan in tomorrow’s meeting. Accordingly, in the next 5-6 months, everyone should mingle with people at the field level taking up ‘Mallee Jagananna Enduku’ (Why Jagan once again) programme,” he maintained.

It must be everyone’s goal to make Jagan as CM once again and show the strength of his cadres. During the ‘Mallee Jagananna Enduku’ programme, the negative propaganda on the government launched by Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and the media in support of them should be refuted and explain to the people the need of making Jagan as CM again.

Bhumana criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu saying that he has managed the systems till now and he cannot do it anymore.

There is no scope for the revival of TDP even if the media which are behind him go to any extent in support of him.

At the same time, there is no need to worry about the negative publicity on the government and Jagan as 60 percent of people who are getting benefited by various welfare schemes will stand as a major strength to the party. They all strongly wish that Jagan should form the government again.

The cadres should get ready to face the evil plots of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan and fight strongly in the next elections.

Even the poll surveys by various organisations also indicate the same facts. It was CM Jagan only who fulfilled 100 percent promises made in the party election manifesto which no other leader in the world cannot even dream, Bhumana said.

Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, city president P Prathap Reddy and others were present at the meeting.