LIC zonal chess, carroms tournament selection trials conclude

The South-Central Zonal Chess and Carroms Selection Trials-2024 concluded successfully on Thursday in Kadapa. LIC Senior Divisional Manager GKRV Ravikumar, the chief guest, encouraged the winners to aim for national championships.



Chess selections were overseen by renowned International Arbiter Ammineni Uday Kumar. Winners in men’s category included Srinivasulu (Machilipatnam division) and Sridhar (Kadapa), while Radha Kumari (Rajahmundry) topped women’s category. For carroms event, the chief referee was International Referee Sheikh Abdul Jalil. B Veeralimgam (Hyderabad) and Apoorva (Hyderabad) secured first position in men’s and women’s categories respectively.

LIC Senior Divisional Manager GKRV Ravikumar presented awards to the winners. The top four male and female winners in both events will represent the South-Central Zone at All India LIC Games in Jaipur to be held from November 26 to 29.