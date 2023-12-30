Life imprisonment prisoner achieves gold medal in MA

Nandyal (Sanjamala), December 30, 2023: A prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment has astonished everyone by achieving gold medal in Post Graduation. He has inspired everyone with his never ever ending zeal towards studies and a determination to achieve the desired goal. He has proved that nothing is impossible and unstoppable if your desire and aim is strong. If seen the details, one Dudekula Mohammed Rafi, the son of Dudekula Nadipi Mabusa and Dudekula Mabuni, residents of Sanjamala village in Banaganapalle constituency of Nandyal district has completed his graduation in Bachelor of Technology (Btech) in 2014.

He had an affair with a girl on the same village. Due to difference cropped up between the lovers, in a fit of rage Mohammed Rafi attacked the girl which resulted to her death. The Sanjamala police registered a case of Murder and produced in the court. The court after confirming the charges levelled against him have proved true, the Magistrate has sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2019. Since then Rafi is in Kadapa central prison.

In the meantime, the jail authorities with an aim to educate the prisoners, who have completed tenth, have asked their interest to pursue education. If anyone is interested then they would be imparted education through distance mode. The authorities after learning about Mohammed Rafi's interest have encouraged for his education. In 2020 Rafi had the opportunity to pursue Post Graduation (PG) in BR Ambedkar Open University.

He got admission in Masters of Arts (MA) Sociology. His hard work and never ever ending zeal to complete the course has ultimately reaped incredible results. He appeared the exam in 2022 and passed with distinction, he got first rank. The University authorities also awarded gold medal as he ranked first division in both states, Andhra and Telangana. On Thursday Mohammed Rafi went to Hyderabad, after getting permission from jail authorities, and received the certificates and gold medal.

The University Vice Chancellor, Jagadeesh presented the certificates and gold medal to Mohammed Rafi. The life imprisonment prisoner, Mohammed Rafi, has broken all barriers to achieve the desired target.