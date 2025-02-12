Life insurance ensures financial security: MLA

Kalyandurgam: Life insurance ensures financial security for every family, MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu said.

At the MLA’s office on Tuesday, Kalyanadurgam MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu along with Shriram Life Insurance Company General Manager Raghavendra Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 1.43 crore from Shriram Life Insurance Company to Aruna, wife of Kishore Kumar, who died after accidentally falling into a canal.

She has already deposited Rs 55.60 lakh in her account. The Shriram Life Insurance officials told the MLA that she would receive Rs 25,000 every month and bonus every year, totaling Rs 1.43 crore by 2047.