Lions Club joins hands with Lendi NSS unit

Vizianagaram: Lions Club Visakhapatnam and Lendi College joined hands and established Lendi Legend, a new club at the college premises, on Friday to undertake several social service programmes under the NSS unit of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, N V B S S Prasad, Professor of Andhra University and District Governor of Lions Club, said that Lendi Legends was started to take up environmental projects, health and educational progreammes, cultural activities and ensure effective management through community engagement. He also stated that the club promotes leadership and collaboration by partnering with local businesses and international Lions Clubs, organise meetings and workshops. Lendi College secretary K Shiva Rama Krishna said that through engaging events, the club strives to inspire participation and promoting sustainable practices.

Focusing on service, leadership and sustainability, the club would strive to make a lasting positive impact on both the campus and the society.