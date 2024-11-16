  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Lions Club joins hands with Lendi NSS unit

Prof NVBSS prasad addressing the launching programme of Lendi Legend on Friday
x

Prof NVBSS prasad addressing the launching programme of Lendi Legend on Friday

Highlights

  • Several social service activities will be taken up
  • To promote leadership and sustainable practices

Vizianagaram: Lions Club Visakhapatnam and Lendi College joined hands and established Lendi Legend, a new club at the college premises, on Friday to undertake several social service programmes under the NSS unit of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, N V B S S Prasad, Professor of Andhra University and District Governor of Lions Club, said that Lendi Legends was started to take up environmental projects, health and educational progreammes, cultural activities and ensure effective management through community engagement. He also stated that the club promotes leadership and collaboration by partnering with local businesses and international Lions Clubs, organise meetings and workshops. Lendi College secretary K Shiva Rama Krishna said that through engaging events, the club strives to inspire participation and promoting sustainable practices.

Focusing on service, leadership and sustainability, the club would strive to make a lasting positive impact on both the campus and the society.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick