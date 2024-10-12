Liquor tenders surge post CM’s warning to MLAs

Vijayawada: After Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s warning to MLAs of serious action if they interfered in liquor tenders, there was a huge response resulting in excise offices getting flooded with liquor tenders on the last day Friday.

It may be noted that the tender process went on at snail’s pace so far with the alleged interference of MLAs and party leaders to get tenders in favour of their followers by threatening or preventing others from filing applications for liquor shop licences.

When the issue came to the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he reacted seriously and made it clear that he will not tolerate anyone who interferes in liquor tendering and bring bad name to the government. He warned of serious action against those who resort to such activities.

After the CM’s tough talk, the process of filing tenders gained momentum and people came forward to submit applications.

Commissioner of excise Nishant Kumar said that so far 85,000 tenders were filed till midnight for 3,396 liquor shops in the state with the government netting a revenue of Rs 1,700 crore.

Excise minister Kollu Ravindra explaining the new liquor policy said that the tender process will be carried out in a transparent manner. He said quality liquor will be supplied and liquor syndicates will not be encouraged. He said officials were also strictly instructed to maintain transparency in tender policy. Sources said that NTR district received highest number of 4,839 tenders for 113 liquor shops and Alluri Sitharama Raju district received lowest of 869 tenders for 40 liquor shops.