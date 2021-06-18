Lobbying begins as CM YS Jagan shortlists nominated posts for corporations

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to fill nominated posts to around 80 corporations by this weekend or next week.

With the speculation making rounds over the nominated posts, YSRCP leaders have intensified their lobbying. It is said the chairman and director posts numbering more than 800 will be filled at a stretch to boost the morale of party cadre.

With the success in municipal and panchayat elections and Tirupati bypoll, the Chief Minister is said to be keen to fill the nominated posts.

It is learnt that the exercise of shortlisting the names of the party leaders is over. It may be mentioned here that the aspirants had submitted their biodata, including their services to the party and party in-charges.

The Chief Minister, it is understood, will give priority to provide representation to the leaders of all the Assembly constituencies and 50 per cent reservation to women and SCs, STs. Those who worked hard for the party and failed to get any post so far will get priority in selection of nominated posts.