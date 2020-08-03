Lockdown in Machilipatnam from today

Lockdown in Machilipatnam: With the increase of Covid-19 cases in Krishna district crossing 7500 mark by Sunday, the district administration is firmly decided to implement lockdown for seven days in Machilipatnam starting from August 3. Earlier, wide publicity was given for the lockdown and guidelines to be followed by people in the district headquarters.

Transport Minister Perni Nani, Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz and the officials have decided for lockdown and re-impose restrictions to check the increasing cases. Barricades were erected in many parts of Machilipatnam to check the traffic and commuters easily passing from area to other. Trade organizations have also extended support to the proposed lockdown. After Vijayawada and Nuzvid, Machilipatnam registered more cases.

In this backdrop the district administration particularly focusing on the city and trying to check the spread of virus. Police department is taking active part and been working in coordination with the revenue and other departments for the successful implementation of lockdown. The district administration is trying to create awareness on wearing mask, maintaining physical distance and avoid of attending mass gatherings like marriage, religious activities, functions etc. Shops are permitted to open from 6 am to 9 am only during the lockdown period.