Lockdown relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Markapuram

Markapuram: The Markapuram RDO M Seshireddy announced that the administration is relaxing the lockdown restrictions in the municipality limits from 07.00 AM to 04.00 PM starting Monday.



Speaking in his chamber on Monday, the RDO said that the government has restricted the businesses and movement of the public from 07.00 AM to 12.00 PM due to the high incidence of COVID-19 cases earlier. But now, as the number of cases is decreasing, they have taken the decision to extend the relaxations from 07.00 AM to 04.00 PM, for four more hours.

He said that shops of essential commodities can be opened at this time, but the merchants should make sure the guidelines of social distance and other lockdown rules must be followed in their premises. He advised the public also to not come outside unnecessarily in the town.