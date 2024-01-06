Lok Satta party leader demands cancellation of GO 512

District President of Lok Satta Party, Akula Damodara Rao, has called for the cancellation of GO No. 512, a law that allows the acquisition of small, marginal, poor, and Dalit lands in the state. He made this statement during a local gathering at Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue.

Rao criticized the government for infringing upon the constitutional rights of farmers and endangering their livelihoods by placing the control of revenue collection in the hands of the state. The Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act 27, 2023, introduced on October 31, is particularly concerning, as it necessitates that farmers with property disputes seek resolution through a government-appointed revenue tribunal instead of civil courts. Rao observed that justice would be compromised in such a tribunal, where appointments favor the ruling party, rather than in courts that carry out investigations in the presence of lawyers.

He questioned the necessity of 26 tribunals when there are already 503 courts in the state. Lawyers across the state have voiced their opposition to the government's actions and demanded the immediate repeal of the Andhra Pradesh Land Rights Act due to its potential for widespread corruption in revenue matters. Advocate Tumarada Gangadhar, Secretary of Sports Recreation Club Siripurapu Prasad, and District Vice President of Divyangula Parirakshan Seva Samiti Bigulu Balaraju were among those who participated in the gathering.