Lokesh aims to make AP No 1: Rammohan Naidu

Srikakulam: The people of this area were completely disappointed when the Yuva Galam padayatra did not touch here but they are now delighted with the launching of 'Sankharavam' from this region, said TDP leader and MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu here on Monday.

Rammohan Naidu, addressing a massive gathering on Monday, said that Nara Lokesh has come forward with his 'Sankharavam' with the sole intention to take the state to number one position in the country. He called upon the TDP-Jana Sena activists to get ready to throw out the ‘psycho rule’ in upcoming polls.

Recalling how the TDP leaders from Srikakulam strived hard to get crores rupees for the development of the area, Rammohan Naidu said that it was N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister who granted the Srikakulam municipality a corporation status.

Srikakulam is the district headquarters town only for namesake, he said and regretted that not even a single road in this entire Assembly constituency is in proper condition. The less said the better about the Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa road. Though several persons lost their lives due to accidents on these roads, the local MLA who is also the Speaker of the Assembly, completely neglected it, he said.

Expressing deep concern that the youth are migrating from this area in search of employment, Rammohan Naidu assured the people that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will take all measures not only to check migration but also to provide employment to the jobless youth.

The MP said that all this will be possible only if Chandrababu is brought back as the chief minister. Calling upon the TDP and the Jana Sena activists to move together like two wheels of a vehicle, he said that the verdict in the upcoming polls should be like a lesson to leaders like Jagan Mohan Reddy.