Lokesh assures action against ex-RJD Raghava Reddy

Guntur : Minister for human resources development Nara Lokesh assured that the government will conduct an inquiry into the irregularities committed by the former regional joint director of school education, Kadapa, Raghava Reddy within 45 days and take disciplinary action against him.

Replying to a question raised by the TDP MLCs D Rama Rao and B Tirumala Naidu in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, he said, “Preliminary inquiry has already been completed. Several irregularities were proved in the inquiry. After completing the full inquiry, the government will take disciplinary action against Raghava Reddy. The government received several complaints against the official.”

MLC B Ramagopala Reddy complained that Kadapa regional joint director Raghava Reddy insulted teachers before the students. He alleged that the latter committed irregularities in the inter-district transfers and even engineered an attack on those who went to complain against him to the inquiry officer. He said a case was registered against him at Chinna Chowk police station in YSR district.