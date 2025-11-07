Lokesh assures political uplift to Malepati family

Nellore: IT Minister Nara Lokesh has assured of politically uplifting Malepati Subba Naidu family in coming days. He visited the house of TDP State vice-president and State Agros Corporation Chairman Malepati Subba Naidu, who died due to illness recently, and condoled family members at Dagadarthi mandal of Kavali constituency on Thursday.

Later speaking to reporters, Lokesh said losing a committed and hardcore functionary like Malepati is an irrecoverable loss to TDP in Kavali constituency, who played a crucial role for TDP victory in 2024 elections. He recalled that Malepati stayed with him during the four-day Yuvagalam padayatra held in Kavali constituency. He claimed that

despite several regional parties existing in the country, TDP is the only party extending all round support to party activities. He recalled that TDP has set up a special welfare fund for the benefit of party functionaries in 2014 apart from Rs 135 crore that spent for welfare of party workers.

Lokesh said party has established a model school in Hyderabad and providing free corporate education to the children of party workers who were died during the faction raids in the earlier.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, district president Sheik Abdul Aziz, MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member Beeda Mastan Rao, MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, S Chandramohan Reddy, I Nageswara Rao, P Sunil Kumar and Vijayasree, MLCs B Ravichandra, B Ramgopal Reddy and others were present.