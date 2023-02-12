Lokesh completes 200 km padayatra in 16 days

GD Nellore (Chittoor District): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh completed 200 km of his Yuva Galam padayatra in Chittoor district in 16 days.

He completed the 200 km at Katherapalli of Karvetinagaram mandal in GD Nellore constituency on Saturday. Marking the occasion, he assured to set up a degree college in Gangadhara Nellore within 100 days of coming back to power.

Earlier, he resumed the padayatra from SR Puram after performing poojas at the Lord Abhaya Anjaneya temple. While interacting with the people from Yadava community, he said faction mindset of Y S Jagan Mohan Rddy was destroying the future of youth in AP.

"Since there is no assistance from the government to set up small industries in the state, the future of the youth is thrown into oblivion," he said.

Saying that the students from the Backward Classes (BCs) community are not getting their scholarships, he promised to take all necessary measures once the TDP forms the government again and women will be given special allocation of funds in the BC Corporation. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy could not digest if the Yadavas got strengthened financially. It is easy to talk about social justice but it is very difficult to implement it, he remarked.

The ST Colony residents also met Lokesh and narrated the problems that they are facing after the YSRCP came to power. They complained that they do not have permanent residence and that they are not getting any loans from the government or ST Corporation. "We are not getting even Pelli Kanuka (wedding gift) and the age for payment of pension is increased to 60," they informed Lokesh.

The TDP general secretary addressed the locals without using a mike. "I am not a terrorist and the TDP never created any kind of problems to either Jagan or to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy when they were on padayatra during the TDP regime," he recalled.

During the day, at Pillarikuppam, Lokesh suddenly increased the pace of his walking and even started running which has created enthusiasm among other leaders and cadres.

They too followed him for a few minutes. At Pullur crossroads, he addressed the people without a mike as the police took away it. On this occasion, he said that the police who were showing interest in seizing the mike should prevent atrocities against women.