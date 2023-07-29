Lokesh completes 2,200 km of Yuvagalam Padayatra

Ongole: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh completed 2,200 km of Yuvagalam Padayatra at Throvagunta in Ongole Assembly constituency on Friday and inaugurated a plaque at the landmark.

On the 168th day of his padayatra from the campsite on Guntur road, Lokesh started the day with selfies with youth. He interacted with unemployed youth, farmers, granite industry workers, medical shop owners and other sections of people on his way. Ongole Retail Medical Association leader and Ongole Citizen Association president Kolla Madhu explained to Lokesh that the district has suffered a lot with the division of the districts, as it lost Ramayapatnam in Kandukur to Nellore and Addanki to Bapatla district. He requested the TDP leader to include Kandukur and Addanki constituencies in Prakasam again. He also requested him to establish a Science Centre, planetarium, and mining university in the district, along with funding Andhra Kesari University and construct IIIT in Ongole soon.

During interaction with the people, Lokesh assured them that after forming the government, they will release a job calendar every year, provide 20 lakh jobs in the public and private sectors, and give an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000. He assured the farmers to reintroduce the subsidies and reopen the Ongole dairy.