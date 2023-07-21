Lokesh dares YSRCP for debate on development of Prakasam

Ongole: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh challenged the MLAs and MPs of the YSRCP from the erstwhile Prakasam district for an open debate on the development done by the two parties during their regime.

He continued the Yuvagalam Padayatra on the 160th day from the Sankavaram campsite in the Kanigiri assembly constituency and spoke at the public meeting at the Pamur Bus Stand Centre in Kanigiri on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, he advised YSRCP leaders to stop playing cheap banner politics, or else they will taste the same from TDP. He made fun of the statement made by Jagan Mohan Reddy to develop the universities in the state to the standards of Cambridge and Oxford.

He said that in the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the doctors, teachers, anganwadi workers and even the police personnel are victims along with the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, as the YSRCP leaders behaved like they are above law.

He referred to the incidents of the murder of a teenager in the Bapatla district, the suicide of a CI in Tadipatri and the murder of a teacher at Rajam and said that the local YSRCP leaders are being inspired by their leader who is alleged to be behind the murder of his uncle.

He questioned how YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who owns palaces at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tadepalli, Idupulapaya and now constructing one more at Visakhapatnam, claims himself poor.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has two buttons, one to deposit Rs 10 in the public account, and another to transfer Rs 100 from their account in the name of heavy taxes and cesses.

He said that the Jagan discontinued around 100 welfare schemes, cheated women in the name of prohibition of liquor, and pensions to BC, SC, and ST women above 45 years of age. He said that the YSRCP government used the GPF money of the police and kept 8 TAs and DAs pending. He said that the government is bankrupt and is unable to pay the salaries and pensions of the employees.

Lokesh said that he has witnessed many issues being faced by the public, in his 2,000 km long padayatra. He announced that once coming into power, they will provide Rs 1,500 per month to all women aged above 18 years, Rs 15,000 per student to all mothers sending their children to school, provide three cylinders of gas for free every year, and offer free journey in the RTC to all women as part of the Maha Sakti programme. He said that they will provide 20 lakh jobs in the government and private sectors in five years, and offer Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance to the youth under the Yuvagalam scheme.